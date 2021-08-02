From friends to cousins, weddings are the occasion where they get ample chance to have fun and pull pranks on the couple. During weddings, everyone gets involved to provide a fun-filled environment to the guests and also make the couple crack up during the most important day of their life. During one such recent wedding, a couple’s friends pulled such a prank during their wedding reception, that not only its video went viral but it has left netizens laughing out loud. The video went viral after a page named “The House of Bride” posted it on their Instagram handle with the caption, “Tag your friends who will do the same”.Also Read - Viral Video: These Adorable Kids Enjoying the Rain While Returning from School Will Definitely Remind You of Your Childhood Days | WATCH

In the video, one can see the couple's friends getting on the stage one by one, putting coins on the couple's hands and touching their feet and seeking their blessings. This act by their friends left the couple laughing hilariously and at one point the groom even started putting his hand on their hand like give them his blessings.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by the house of bride style (@thehouseofbride)

With the weddings season going on in full swing in the country now, such funny videos from marriage ceremonies are going widely viral across social media platforms these days. This video of the couple’s friends pulling a prank on them has also garnered much love from netizens.