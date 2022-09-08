Viral Video Today: A news anchor from Oklahoma, US experienced the beginning of a stroke while reporting on Live TV. According to a report by KJRH, she lost partial vision in one eye and soon after struggled to speak. The incident took place in the NBC Studio in Tulsa during the morning newscast. Julie Chin could be seen stumbling over her words as she suffers a stroke on air.Also Read - Viral Video: News Anchor Swallows Fly on Live TV, Netizens Can't Stop Laughing. Watch

As Julie finds it difficult to read from the teleprompter and struggles to complete her sentence, she apologises to the viewers saying, “I’m sorry, something is going on with me this morning”. The anchor then transfers the segment to the weather report presented by one of her colleagues. Also Read - 'We Can See His Bum': Anchor Can't Stop Laughing While Debating Ranveer Singh's Nude Photoshoot | Watch

The video was shared on Twitter by Mike Sington, a senior executive of NBC, with the following caption: “Tulsa news anchor Julie Chin has the beginnings of a stroke live on the air. She knew something was wrong, so she tossed it to the meteorologist, as her concerned colleagues called 911. She’s fine now, but wanted to share her experience to educate viewers on stroke warning signs.” The clip has now gone viral with over 427k views and 6,800 likes. Also Read - 'I am Mr McAdams': Memes Rule Twitter After TV Anchor Scolds The Wrong Guest on Live TV | Watch

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF NEWS ANCHOR HAVING STROKE ON LIVE TV HERE:

Tulsa news anchor Julie Chin has the beginnings of a stroke live on the air. She knew something was wrong, so tossed it to the meteorologist, as her concerned colleagues called 911. She’s fine now, but wanted to share her experience to educate viewers on stroke warning signs. pic.twitter.com/aWNPPbn1qf — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 5, 2022

In a follow-up tweet, Sington shared an update regarding Julie Chin’s health. “Julie Chin has posted this photo from the hospital where she’s recovering from a stroke. She’s doing well, and expects to be back at work soon. She sends thanks to her work colleagues who saw what was happening and called for help immediately,” he tweeted.

Follow up: Julie Chin has posted this photo from the hospital where she’s recovering from a stroke. She’s doing well, and expects to be back at work soon. She sends thanks to her work colleagues who saw what was happening and called for help immediately. Love you @JulieChin! pic.twitter.com/9CYWNK9mVv — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 5, 2022

