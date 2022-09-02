Viral Video Today: While being a news anchor may look like a glamourous and easy job, it is most definitely not as anchors have to stay on their toes for covering any breaking news, get ready for their show, and prepare to speak in front of millions of people on live television. Sometimes, anchors fumble, forget that they’re live, or even faint. Something out of the ordinary happened with this news anchor and it is cracking up social media users.Also Read - 'We Can See His Bum': Anchor Can't Stop Laughing While Debating Ranveer Singh's Nude Photoshoot | Watch

A journalist named Farah Nasser, news anchor for Canadian news channel Global News, was caught on air when a bug flew into her mouth. She was reporting about torrential rains wreaking havoc in Pakistan. "Pakistan has never seen an unbroken cycle of monsoons quite like this. Eight weeks of non-stop torrential rain. A national emergency has been invoked…," Nasser says in her news report.

Just then, a bug flies into her mouth as she's in the middle of a sentence, she quickly swallows it, finishes her sentence and continues with the report. She tweeted the video saying, "Sharing because we all need a laugh these days. Turns out it's not just @fordnation, I swallowed a fly on air today. (Very much a first-world problem given the story I'm introducing)."

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF NEWS ANCHOR SWALLOWING FLY ON LIVE TV HERE:

Sharing because we all need a laugh these days. Turns out it’s not just @fordnation, I swallowed a fly on air today. (Very much a first world problem given the story I’m introducing). pic.twitter.com/Qx5YyAeQed — Farah Nasser (@FarahNasser) August 29, 2022

The video has now gone viral with over 99k views and 1,600 likes. While netizens found this moment hilarious, they also praised the news anchor for handling the situation professionally.

HERE’S HOW TWITTER USERS REACTED TO THE HILARIOUS VIDEO:

I knew something was BUGGING me about your coverage of that story but I didn’t have time to INSECT it further. You handled it like a pro, especially since you were LARVE on TV. — AJ Adams (@ajadams94) August 30, 2022

Like a champ Far. Was it a fruit fly? House fly? — Dina Pugliese-Mirkovich (@DinaPugliese) August 30, 2022

Regular fly. It was so gross D — Farah Nasser (@FarahNasser) August 31, 2022

Farah, I don’t want to like this but what a pro you are pic.twitter.com/h20CeSZd9C — nam kiwanuka (@namshine) August 30, 2022

Geez and ages!!!!! Great job my friend!!! Wow. — Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai (@CityNatasha) August 30, 2022

Farah, I’m dying. Thank you for this. Lmao. — Rachel Gilmore (@atRachelGilmore) August 30, 2022

Speaking about the incident to ET Canada, the journalist said, “I’m so glad it gave people a laugh! We could all use one these days. Viewers and colleagues have been kind with their praise but I’m sure they would have done the same. The news must go on. As for the fly, I hope it lived a good life.”