Famous news network ABC News Australia recently made a mistake while airing a routine bulletin. The goof up was brief but caught the attention of viewers, who shared it on social media. Even the anchor delivering the news bulletin was taken by surprise after an unexpected satanic clip played during a switch of visuals.Also Read - Viral Video: Bird Goes For Shopping To The Mall. Here's What He Got

The anchor Yvonne Yong was presenting a story about Queensland’s proposal to make killing of police horses or dogs a criminal offense. Her narrations get visually cut by a shot of three officers walking down. Also Read - Viral Video: Smart Dog Caught on Camera Stealing Food From Kitchen | WATCH

A few seconds later her narration once again gets interrupted by a change of visuals. But this time, the network accidentally played a ritual of some people trying to summon Satan on the screen during the live telecast.

In the short clip, a man covered in a black robe can be seen standing in front a table with symbols on it. A woman wearing a black robe can be seen standing beside him while another women is sitting next to a keyboard. The ritual seems to be taking place in a dark room with red lights on. There is also an upside-down cross seen in the corner of the room. The man in the black robe can be seen putting his hands up and saying “Hail, Satan”.

The clip of the satanic ritual played only for a couple of seconds but was caught by another media house.

Watch the viral video here:

The producers quickly realised their mistake and immediately cut the feed, bringing the anchor back on the screen. She stayed silent for a few seconds and then jumped into another story.

Some people believe these people from the visual were members of the Noosa Temple of Satan that is also protesting against Queensland’s Education Department regarding religious instruction classes in schools.

The Noosa Temple of Satan also retweeted the clip with a caption, “Satan works in mysterious ways”.