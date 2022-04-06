A video is going crazy viral on social media where a news reporter can be seen harassing the store manager of a Haldiram’s outlet for Urdu description on the packaging of a namkeen mixture. The snack in question is called ‘Falhari Mixture’ in new packaging. The description at the back of the namkeen is written in Urdu while the main text on the front is in English. It also clearly displays the green vegetarian symbol.Also Read - Viral Video: Anand Mahindra Shares Surreal View From Top of Mount Everest With Inspiring Message. Watch

The Halidram’s Falhari Mixture contains a sweet mingle of peanuts and potatoes with mild spices. It is one of the popular snacks at Haldiram’s that are consumed by people who are fasting during the ongoing nine-day Hindu festival of Navratri. Also Read - Viral Video: Obama Refers to Biden as Vice President, Funny Banter Leaves Internet in Splits. Watch

The video surfaced on Twitter after a Hindi news channel shared the clip of their reporter confronting a Halidram’s employee for the company’s Urdu packaging on the said product.

The reporter puts a mic in front of the manager’s face as her cameraman records her ‘forced interview’. She asks the manager, who is also a woman, that what is Haldiram’s trying to hide by concealing the description of the namkeen packet in Urdu. A crowd of people and a police officer could be seen witnessing the confrontation.

As the reporter continues to aggressively put the mic in the manager’s face and insist her on answering the questions, the manager says that the food inside the packet is not a health hazard. She then asks the reporter to leave the store.

“If you want to have this you can have it, if you don’t want to have it, you can just keep this here and go from my outlet” the manager says.

When the reporter persists and keeps asking her the same thing, the manager clearly looks frustrated but keeps her calm and says she is not going to tolerate this anymore. Now with a high-pitched voice and a smile on her face, the reporter then asks her again what’s hidden inside the packet. “Animal oil? Beef oil?”

The manager replies to saying she is free to think whatever she want to think. She then tells the reporter that people from different communities, who speak various languages consume the food and that description is for them.

She then shows the reporter other namkeen packets that have Hindi or English written on it. The manager asks the reporter why can’t she look at those packets and only question her about those in Urdu. The reporter then tell the manager that the namkeen with Urdu packaging is made specially for vrat (fasting).

Several Twitter users sided with the reporter and slammed Haldiram’s for selling a product catered for Hindu population during Navratre with Urdu written on it. However, most Twitter users were outraged by the reporter’s rude behaviour towards the Haldiram’s employee. Netizens also praised the store manager for handling the situation well.

The hashtag ‘#Haldirams’ was trending on Twitter on Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, the following video has received over 7.2 lakh views since being shared on Tuesday night.

Watch the viral video below: