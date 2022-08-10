Viral Video: Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman and one of India’s biggest business tycoon, Anand Mahindra’s Twitter is a treasure trove of inspiring, interesting and witty tweets. This time, he shared a mind-blowing video showcasing a little boy’s acrobatic stunts, with an aim to recognize India’s raw talents. In the video, a boy skillfully performs acrobatics on a road in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu.Also Read - 'Lalu Bina Chalu...': Lalu Yadav's Daughter Makes 'Coronation' Claim With Bhojpuri Song, Tweet Goes Viral

As people watch him in awe, the kid does front, back and a 360-flip with utmost ease.Anand Mahindra shared the video and wrote, “And after the Gold rush for India at the #CWG2022 the next generation of talent is shaping up. Unsupported. We need to get this talent on the fast track. (This video shared by a friend who has seen this boy in a village near Tirunelveli).”

Watch the video here:

And after the Gold rush for India at the #CWG2022 the next generation of talent is shaping up. Unsupported. We need to get this talent on the fast track. (This video shared by a friend who has seen this boy in a village near Tirunelveli) pic.twitter.com/DXBcGQjMX0 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 9, 2022

Many Twitter user loved the video and praised the boy for his skills. Others urged Mahindra to financially support the boy and help him sharpen his skills, so that he can shine at Commonwealth Games too someday. One user wrote, “This is untapped potential of Bharat in sports.” Another commented, “Impressive and great talent.” A third said, “Generation next …. amazed to see his skill and a bright New Future of Indian Athletes. This boy needs to be found and trained.”

A fourth said, “There are plenty such talents in indian villages who need to be recognise and well nurture. Same with swimming,village kids are very fast in ponds and rivers.Please as a die-hearted Indian sports fan we need collective effort.”

Born talent 🔥💥 phaa ! flexible body https://t.co/0QJC1vaJKm — S A B A R I 🤘 (@sabarirajan94) August 9, 2022

If only he had a sponser।

Medal 🥇 winner। https://t.co/Pk4nsZsDeB — Rajesh (@RTripathi1373) August 9, 2022

Generation next …. amazed to see his skill and a bright New Future of Indian Athletes. This boy needs to be found and trained https://t.co/65MJ0lbttG — Artist Shayani Boral🇮🇳 (@sboral) August 9, 2022

Notably, India finished 4th in the medal tally with 22 Gold, 15 Silver and 23 Bronze medals and with a total of 61 medals at the Commonwealth Games.