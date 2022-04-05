Viral Video: It’s a well-known fact that Indian TV serials have a complicated relationship with sense and logic. Whether it was Gopi Bahu washing a laptop or Simar turning into a ‘makkhi’, we have come across bizarre TV plots and scenes, which has made us both laugh and cringe. It now seems that the popularity and hilarity of Indian TV soaps has crossed borders and reached Nigeria too. Recently, Nigerian creators made a parody of a scene from one of Indian TV soaps and the video is sure to provide you a dose of laughter.Also Read - Viral Video: Little Boy Adorably Imitates Allu Arjun's 'Jhukega Nahi' Dialogue, Leaves Internet Gushing | Watch

In a hilarious video, the creator named Paul Casta plays the character Pragya and falls from the stairs in gravity defying slow-motion. Pragya’s sister Tanu then calls her husband Raju, who had left for office. All this while, ‘Pragya is still falling down.’ After receiving the call, he comes running to save her while Tanu watches them. The video was posted on Twitter by Khalid Baig. “To Ekta Kapoor, with love, from Nigeria,” the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

To Ekta Kapoor, with love, from Nigeria pic.twitter.com/lqMS957yyj — Khalid Baig (@KhalidBaig85) April 1, 2022

The video has been viewed 128K times and shared by more than 1200 people who can’t stop laughing. Netizens loved the creativity of Nigerian creators and praised them. Swara Bhasker too loved the video and wrote, ”BEST thing I saw on the internet this week,” with laughing emojis.

BEST thing I saw on the internet this week 🤪🤪🤣🤣😂😂 https://t.co/rdjtWLRjcW — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 2, 2022

A user commented, “This Nigerian spoof is more enjoyable. They should make more of these.” Another wrote, ‘Legends say pragaya is still falling bcoz gravity left the chat.”

Here are other reactions:

Damn ! #Nigeria need to stop watching Ekta kapoor tv shows right now ! Its too late for us but save yourselves fellas ! https://t.co/s2FzuxUbm9 — Anil Yadav (@anilyadavpt) April 2, 2022

is she still falling 😭 https://t.co/UqorSetylh — nyctophile (@sprihaxx) April 3, 2022

Legends say pragaya is still falling bcoz gravity left the chat🐸 https://t.co/RqGrFSdDtQ — RITIKA (@ShakhiF) April 2, 2022

This is the reality of ITV shows lol epic bezaati hogaya Ekta mata ka 😂😂😂 https://t.co/BAJsDlzUhV — Styles ☀️ (@WhatSoEverYa) April 2, 2022

As an Indian I will say this is exactly what Indian soaps are. https://t.co/Ck1skfKLJU — Tapas (@tapasgiri93) April 1, 2022

What do you think?