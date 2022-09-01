Sitapur: Dramatic scenes were witnessed in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur where a Muslim man’s marriage was disrupted when his children and wives reached the wedding venue. Turns out, 55-year-old Shafi Ahmad who already had 4 wives, was going to tie the knot for the 5th time. Notably, Islam allows polygamy and permits men, under specific circumstances, to have at most four wives at any given time.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Beats Man With Slippers in Full Public View in Moradabad Over Eve-Teasing | Watch

However, Ahmad’s fifth marriage on Tuesday night was jeopardised by his seven children and their mothers who barged into the wedding venue and created a ruckus. When the children disclosed their identity to the bride’s family, an argument ensued which soon turned into a fist fight.

WATCH THE VIDEO OF THE RUCKUS WHEN CHILDREN STORM WEDDING VENUE OF THEIR FATHER:

The children said that their father had stopped giving them money for monthly expenses and when they learnt about his fifth marriage, they decided to take action. Meanwhile, a large number of people gathered at the spot thrashed the would-be-groom while the bride-to-be fled the venue.

Kotwali police station Inspector Tej Prakash Singh, said: “The groom’s children informed the police about the incident. Thereafter, we reached the spot and arrested the accused.”