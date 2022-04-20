Varanasi: With the prices of lemons skyrocketing in the market, the humble nimbu pani drink has turned into luxury this summer. Quite unexpectedly, the prices of lemons have soared this year in many states, with one lemon costing anywhere between Rs 10 to 15. In such a scenario, the common man has no avenue left but to look up to Gods and pray. The same happened at the Maa Adishakti temple in Varanasi where a special puja was organised to control the rising prices of lemon.Also Read - Gujarat Groom Gets Lemons as Wedding Gift From His Friends & Relatives, Pics Go Viral

The puja was held at the temple which is also known as a centre of black magic, and 11 lemons were ‘sacrificed’ to appease the Goddess. The lemons were sacrificed at the feet of Goddess Durga to make lemons cheaper.

Harish Mishra, who organised the puja, said that the ‘tantra puja’ has the power to fulfil wishes and he was confident that the prices of lemon would come down within days. He said that indulging in black magic was not wrong if it was not designed to harm anyone. “In fact, this puja was for the welfare of all consumers of lemon,” he said.

Watch the video here:

Experts said that the rise in prices of lemons can be attributed to the setback in lemon cultivation owing to unseasonal rains.

As the prices rise, the lemon has also now found a place on the expensive wedding gift list. Recently, a groom in Gujarat’s Rajkot was gifted lemons as a wedding gift from his friends and relatives during one of his wedding ceremonies.