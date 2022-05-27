Viral News: Recently, a video from Mumbai went viral where as many as six people were sharing a scooter with one person on the shoulders of another. The video grabbed the Mumbai Police who are now taking action against the people. Now, another video of a man driving a motorbike on a road in an unsafe way is going viral on social media.Also Read - 'Helmets Save Lives', Tweets Sachin Tendulkar After Mumbai Traffic Police Enforces Rule For Pillion Riders

The video surfaced on Twitter where a man in a red shirt and mustard pants can be seen riding a motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida. While the man is wearing a helmet, his bike’s number plate is conveniently hidden by another helmet. However, at the beginning of the video when the man was being filmed from the front, you could see the bike’s number. A person riding behind him on another bike supposedly filmed the video. Also Read - ₹ 500 Fine, 3-Month License Suspension: Mumbai Police Tightens Rules For Pillion Riders Without Helmet. Deets Here

The title track of the Indian TV show Shaktimaan could be heard playing over the video. To act like the man is flying like a superhero, he lies flat on the bike with his legs straight back while the bike is still moving on a busy road. Also Read - Viral Scooter Stunt From Mumbai Highlights What Exactly We Should Not Do | Watch Video

Watch the viral video below:

https://t.co/stHhfMWzTP — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) May 27, 2022

Noida Police, which was tagged with the video, replied to the tweet showing the dangerous bike stunt saying they will be taking action against the biker. “The concerned traffic inspector has been directed to investigate and take necessary action,” Noida Police said its reply.