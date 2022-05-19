Dehradun: A Noida vlogger has landed in trouble after he took his pet dog to the Kedarnath shrine and got a priest to put a vermillion tilak on him. According to a report by The Federal, 33-year-old Vikash Tyagi, a resident of Noida, took his four-and-a-half-year-old pet husky named Nawab to the holy shrine during the ongoing Char Dham Yatra. A video of Nawab seeking blessings from Nandi outside the temple, by touching the idol with its paw, has gone viral, drawing the ire of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee. Notably, Nawab is an Instagram influencer with the handle ‘huskyindia0’ and has more than 74K followers.Also Read - Viral Video: Angrez Dadaji Dances on Street To Shakira and Beyonce, Wins The Internet. Watch

A video was uploaded on Instagram, and captioned as, ”Hey Everyone I’m Nawab (Dog) And I am 4.5 years old now. I can proudly say that as much as I have traveled in 4 years, a person at the age of 70 would not be able to travel. And all this happened because my parents take me everywhere. That’s why I have a request from all your pet parents. When you give respect to your fur baby, then only the person in front will respect your pet(kid). It is not that my parents do not face problems by taking me with them. But my parents fight with that problem but always take me along.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nawab Tyagi Huskyindia0 (@huskyindia0)

Temple Committee demands stern action

Calling it a ‘degrading, objectionable and condemnable act’, the Committee has demanded stern action against the dog’s owners and also lodged an FIR. The committee said that the viral video has hurt the religious sentiments of people and the pilgrims. A committee member also said that such vloggers have no devotion, but come to religious places only to shoot reels and videos. According to a senior police officer, YouTubers and vloggers crowding the temple have often led to problems in security arrangements.

“They stop in the middle of trek routes and start shooting reels, disrupting the journey of other pilgrims. They clearly have nothing to do with devotion.”

A report by ToI quoted Ajendra Ajay, president of BKTC, saying: “Crores of people have faith in Baba Kedarnath, their sentiments are hurt by such activities by YouTubers and vloggers. These people have no devotion, they come here only to shoot reels and videos with Bollywood songs playing in the background. It gets in the way of pilgrims who come to seek the blessings of Baba Kedarnath.”

According to the Federal report, Tyagi said that he and his wife had taken not only Nawab but also two other dogs with them on the yatra. He also mentioned that Nawab has been going on religious pilgrimages with him for the last four years, including last year to Badrinath. The vlogger also defended himself saying that he considers Nawab to be a part of his family. He said the idea behind taking Nawab along everywhere with them, be it a temple, vacation, or even paragliding, is to break the public perception that doesn’t look at a pet as being a part of one’s family.