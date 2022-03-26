North Korea recently test-fired an almost cartoonishly massive intercontinental ballistic missile into space. The missile is considered possibly North Korea’s biggest intercontinental ballistic missile ever launched toward the sea. The massive missile, called a “Hwasongpo-17” by KCNA, appeared on huge launcher with eleven axels. The launch took place from Pyongyang’s international airport. It is North Korea’s first long-range test since 2017, and South Korea and Japan said they detected it.Also Read - Viral Video: Australian Woman Kisses Men's T-Shirts in Nightclub To Get Them in Trouble. Watch

North Korean television broadcast the country’s latest massive missile test, with feature film style editing. The video, which was released a day later on Friday, was unusual because it included slow motion and speeded-up sequences of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walking with officials, followed by the missile, and looking at his watch. Also Read - Hwasongpo-17: North Korea Test-Fires Biggest ICBM, Releases Photos

The filmy video of Kim Jong Un overseeing the launch soon triggered a memefest on Twitter. The North Korean state media also released dramatic pictures of Kim Jong Un heading for the launch and celebrating as it lifted off.

The missile launch video with the cinematic background score and the cut-throat edits was a treat for memers and editors. Netizens immediately thought of comparing Kim Jong-un with the South Korean singer Psy who sang the super hit 2013 song Gangnam Style.

While many netizens tweeted pictures and memes of the launch video and the music video of Gangnam style, one user actually turned into an epic mashup that netizens found hilarious. The meme mashup video was titled ‘Pyongyang style’ in the tweet. The mashup has gone crazy viral with around 550k views and 8500 likes.

You can watch the original version of the missile launch video and the spoof version below:

Pyongyang style! (35 second mark is amazing) pic.twitter.com/XzIwHAHwMw — p (@holzprueghel) March 25, 2022

Twitter users particularly enjoyed making fun of the moment when Kim Jong-Un and North Korean officials were looking at their watches. Here are some of the jokes:

I’m laughing so hard I teared up pic.twitter.com/mo9QJt8bYT — Fanci Fiction (@FanciFiction) March 25, 2022

It’s like a bunch of 14 year old’s have filmed themselves ‘being cool’ for some talent show audition — Pedro Cabanna (@PedroCabanna) March 25, 2022