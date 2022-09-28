Viral Video: A few months back, a Norwegian all-men dance crew named Quick Style went crazy viral for their killer performance on Kala Chashma at a wedding. The reel turned them into a viral sensation and ever since then, the Kala Chashma dance trend has blown up on the internet. Now, they are back with another enthralling and power-packed dance on the song ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ by Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka De Silva. As you might remember, the song Manike had become quite a rage on social media last year. Recently, a Hindi version of the song was released for the Hindi movie “Thank God”, which is slowly gaining momentum on social media. YouTube India shared a clip of the dance crew grooving to Manike along with the Nora Fatehi in another frame. The video shows the boys dancing to the song with cordinated moves and apt expressions. YouTube India shared the video and wrote, “Blessing your feed with the hottest dance moves in town.”Also Read - Viral Video: People Perform Garba at Mumbai's Marine Drive, Anand Mahindra Shares Delightful Video | Watch

WATCH VIDEO: NORWEGIAN DANCE CREW GROOVES TO MANIKE MAGE HITHE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YouTube India (@youtubeindia)

Shared a day ago, the video has received 348,992 likes and several comments. People loved the energetic dance and dropped several love and heart emojis in the comments section. Singer Arjun Kanungo also loved the performance and wrote, “Damn,” in the comments section.