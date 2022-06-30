Viral Video Today: Desi netizens just can’t get over the Norwegian dance crew ‘Quick Style’ who have been posting back-to-back reels from their Bollywood performance at a friend’s wedding. The all-men dance crew from Norway took the internet by storm in India after their super-energetic ‘Kala Chashma’ dance reel went crazy viral.Also Read - Viral Video: Norwegian Dancers Groove To Sadi Gali, Netizens Just Can't Get Over Them. Watch

Their latest snippet from Suleman Malik’s wedding, who is one of the lead dancers of the group, is also the last video from their 12-minute performance. However, they have uploaded the complete dance performance from the wedding on YouTube which has already garnered over 14.7 million views. Also Read - Viral Video: Norwegian Men Dance To Tumse Milke Dil Ka From Main Hoon Na, Netizens Are Obsessed. Watch

The Instagram video features a fiery choreography from part 2 of their dhamakedar dance performance on the super-hit wedding song ‘Kala Chashma’. The dancers could be seen grooving from the middle of the song when the following catchy lyrics drop “Sadko pe chale jab ladko ke dilo me tu aag laga de baby… Fire!” Also Read - Viral Video: After Kala Chasma, Norwegian Men Dance to 'Chura Ke Dil Mera', Desis Are Thrilled | Watch

Watch the viral video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quick Style (@thequickstyle)

All the men were wearing sunglasses and showed desi netizens some new but equally amazing steps on Kala Chashma. “Thank You for all the LOVE!!! This will be last post,” Quick Style said in the caption. The video has received over 785k views and 130k likes.

Watch Part 1 of their Kala Chashma performance that made them a viral sensation:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quick Style (@thequickstyle)

Amazing, right?