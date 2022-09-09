Viral Video Today: Bollywood movies and songs are not just popular in India, but also equally loved in many other countries. Many videos have gone viral on social media showcasing foreign dancers grooving to trending Bollywood songs. Recently, an all-men dance group from Norway set the Internet on fire with their amazing performance on Kala Chashma. The Kala Chashma reel turned them into a viral sensation and even made headlines. Now, they are back with another enthralling dance on 90s classic song, Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast.Also Read - Viral Video: Hijab-clad School Girls Dance Joyously at Onam Celebrations in Kerala, Twitter Delighted | Watch

The video shows the group of 8 men donning suits and shades, pulling off some cool dance moves and apt expressions to Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon’s 1994 hit number ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast’. The men are currently touring different cities and are set to perform in New York. They captioned the video as, “NEW YORK! SATURDAY BETWEEN 1-2 PM Time Square! See you there.”

WATCH VIDEO: NORWEGIAN DANCE CREW QUICKSTYLE GROOVES TO TU CHEEZ BADI HAI MAST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quick Style (@thequickstyle)

The video is going viral and more than 2 lakh people have liked the video so far. Desis, especially were thrilled, and were amazed by their energy and love for Bollywood music. One user wrote, “Cool starts but doesn’t seem to end with you guys!” Another invited them to come to India and commented, “You boys should stop by at our club on Saturday night. We do the biggest and longest running Bollywood events in the nation. Our audience would go wild if you guys showed up.” A third reiterated the same, and wrote, “PLEASE COME TO INDIAAAAAA.”