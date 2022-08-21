Trending News: Not long ago, a Norwegian all-men dance crew named Quick Style went crazy viral on social media for their killer Bollywood dance performance at a wedding. The dance group posted bits of the performance on Instagram. The first reel, Kala Chashma, turned them into a viral sensation and even made headlines. It received millions of views and so did their following clips on songs such as Chura Ke Dil Mera, Sadi Gali, and Tumse Milke Dil Ka. Many celebs including Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar loved their dance. Their choreography was original, cool, energetic, and just a blast to watch. Their full wedding performance also went viral on YouTube with over 50 million views.Also Read - Jimmy Fallon, Demi Lovato Recreate Quick Style's Kala Chashma Dance Performance. Watch Viral Video

Now, more and more Instagram users are getting on the Kala Chashma dance trend, using audio from Quick Style’s reel. Many users including foreigners who have never heard of Kala Chashma and American celebs like Jimmy Fallon and Demi Lovato have made reels dancing to the hit Punjabi wedding song. People are even copying the same steps used by Quick Style in their Kala Chashma choreography because they’re just so impactful with the amazing beats of the song. The signature move in the dance trend involves one person getting on all fours and twerking to beats as the song begins. Also Read - Viral Video: Norwegian Dance Crew Posts Part 2 of Kala Chashma Performance And It Is Equally Fire. Watch

The dance group recently recreated their own viral trend with the fiery choreography that netizens can’t get enough of. Their latest reel showed then Norwegian men doing the same steps as they did in the wedding performance and yelling ‘Kudiye’ with the lyrics. While it’s the same dance, their energy is still equally contagious. Also Read - Viral Video: Norwegian Dancers Groove To Sadi Gali, Netizens Just Can't Get Over Them. Watch

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quick Style (@thequickstyle)

Bollywood actor, Katrina Kaif, who starred in the Kala Chashma song alongside Siddharth Malhotra reacted to Quick Style’s reel saying she loves it. “Love this – u guys are outstanding,” Katrina commented. The video has gone viral with over 3.4 million views and 371k likes. See the comments from the post here:

Recently, American pop singer Demi Lovato shared a BTS video from The Tonight Show on her Instagram where she could be seen dancing to a small part of the song with Jimmy Fallon. Talk show host Jimmy Fallon was the one to mimic Quick Style dance moves on the floor and Demi and her crew joined in. “@jimmyfallon you OK?,” Demi Lovato wrote in the caption. The video has received more than 4.8 million views and 211k likes. Watch it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)

Several Instagram users have recreated, (or parodied), Quick Style’s Kala Chashma dance. Watch this couple’s attempt at Bollywood dancing that has gone viral with over 29 million views:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kayla Bookout (@kayla_bookout)

Watch the original video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quick Style (@thequickstyle)

Bollywood is clearly taking over the world!