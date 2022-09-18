Viral Video Today: A while ago, a Norwegian all-men dance crew named Quick Style blew up on social media for their killer Bollywood dance performance at a wedding. Now, more and more Instagram users are getting on the Kala Chashma dance trend, using audio from Quick Style’s viral reel. People are even copying the same steps used by Quick Style in their Kala Chashma choreography because they’re just so impactful with the amazing beats of the song. The signature move in the dance trend involves one person pretending to fall as the song begins then getting on all fours and twerking their back to the beats.Also Read - Viral Video: Kala Chashma Flash Mob By Filipino Dance Group In Dubai Wows Netizens. Watch

As people, influencers, and celebs from all over the world continue to jump on their viral Kala Chashma trend, the group is setting new trends with more original choreography and catchy steps that can easily go viral. After taking social media by storm with their twerk step, Quick Style has come up with a new dance trend ‘kiss or slap’. Also Read - Viral Video: Korean Boys' Lively & Joyful Dance on Kala Chashma Impresses Desis | Watch

The crew was wearing sunglasses and suits, for a performance in the US. As the song Sauda Khara Khara from the 2019 Bollywood film Good Newwz started playing, one of the men walks to the side and blows a kiss towards the other men. The guys look really cool doing the step on synchronized beats while standing in a line. The line ends with a crew member flossing his teeth and instead of doing the ‘kiss’, he slaps the guy next to him. They continue the slap action to their side on the beats again. As the last man gets slapped, they all break out into a dance. Also Read - Viral Video: Norwegian Dance Crew Quick Style Groove to Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast, Desis Are Obsessed | Watch

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO OF QUICK STYLE DANCING TO SAUDA KHARA KHARA:

This trend resembles their Sadi Gali trend where one guy pretends to get hurt, the others check on him to prank the audience, and then they all break out into a dance. Quick Style was recently seen performing their viral Kala Chashma choreography at Times Square in New York City and the group is bringing out more and more new dance trends like the recent one on the 90s classic song Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast.

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO OF QUICK STYLE DANCING TO TU CHEEZ BADI HAI MAST MAST:

The dance group Quick Style posted bits of the performance on Instagram initially and it has now taken the internet by storm. The first reel, Kala Chashma, turned them into a viral sensation and even made headlines. It received millions of views and so did their following clips on songs such as Chura Ke Dil Mera, Sadi Gali, and Tumse Milke Dil Ka. Many celebs including Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif loved their dance. Their choreography was original, cool, energetic, and just a blast to watch. Their full wedding performance also went viral on YouTube with over 50 million views.

