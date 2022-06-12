Viral Video Today: Kala Chashma is just one of those songs that can make anyone dance, whether its Indians or foreigners. It’s always fun to see people from across the world enjoying Bollywood songs or movies. Many foreign dancers have started making videos while grooving to trending Bollywood songs. We have also seen people from all communities breaking into flash mobs where they dance to Bollywood hits.Also Read - Viral Video: Desi Man Teaches American How to Dance Like Shah Rukh Khan. Watch

The video was shared on Instagram by the user 'Yasin Tatby', a dancer from Norway. He was dancing with other dancers from their crew 'Quick Style'. The groom happens to be Suleman Malik, one of the lead dancers from the group. So the dance crew dedicated a performance on his wedding which included the hit Bollywood song 'Kala Chashma' starring Katrina Kaif and Siddharth Malhotra.

The Norwegian men could be seen giving a sassy twist to the song as they yell ‘Kudiye’ while the crowd cheered them on. All the wedding guests could be heard shouting Woos and Heys as they recorded the dance performance on their phones. Clearly, everyone including the dancers loved the vibe of Kala Chashma. Desi netizens were wowed by the energetic dance moves of the guys and flooded the comments with praise for them. The reel has gone viral with over 8.1 million views and 738k likes.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasin Tatby (@yasintatby)

