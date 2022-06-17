Viral Video Today: Desi netizens just can’t get over the Norwegian dance crew ‘Quick Style’ who are posting back-to-back reels from their Bollywood performance at a friend’s wedding. The all-men dance crew from Norway has taken the internet by storm in India after their super-energetic ‘Kala Chashma’ dance reel went crazy viral.Also Read - Viral Video: Norwegian Men Dance To Tumse Milke Dil Ka From Main Hoon Na, Netizens Are Obsessed. Watch

Their latest snippet from Suleman Malik’s wedding, who is one of the lead dancers of the group, features a dhamakedar dance performance on ‘Sadi Gali’ from the film ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ starring Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan. The Norwegian men danced with the same energy that Punjabis would at North Indian weddings when the DJ plays Sadi Gali. Also Read - Viral Video: Norwegian Men Dance on Kala Chashma, Wedding Guests Go Crazy. Watch

Watch the viral video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quick Style (@thequickstyle)

Their latest video has received over 428k views within hours of being posted on Quick Style’s Instagram page, which is growing like crazy. Thankfully, their group member ‘sullyquick’ posted part 2 of the Sadi Gali performance. Watch it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quick Style (@thequickstyle)

Desi netizens flooded the comments with heart and fire emojis saying they are addicted to their dance reels, which is completely understandable. “We are not done yet!,” Quick Style captioned the post. To this, an Instagram user replied saying, “We are also not tired yet”. Here are some more comments from the post:

After their super-viral Kala Chashma video, the group shared another reel where they were seen dancing to the 90s classic song ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’ from the film ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quick Style (@thequickstyle)

While their carefree energy and love for Bollywood music impressed netizens, the video also drew reactions from Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quick Style (@thequickstyle)

A day or two later, the group posted another dance reel from the same wedding. This time they danced to ‘Tumse Milke Dil Ka Hai Jo Haal’ from the hit film ‘Main Hoon Na’ starring Shah Rukh Khan and Sushmita Sen. And as always, Bollywood fans just loved their choreography.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quick Style (@thequickstyle)

Can’t stop watching their reels, right?