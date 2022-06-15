Viral Video Today: An all-men dance crew from Norway is taking the internet by storm in India ever since their ‘Kala Chashma’ performance at a wedding went viral. Desi netizens are now obsessed with the dance group and luckily for them, the Norwegian dancers have been uploading their other performances from the same wedding where they dance to multiple Bollywood hits.Also Read - Viral Video: After Kala Chasma, Norwegian Men Dance to 'Chura Ke Dil Mera', Desis Are Thrilled | Watch

After their sassy and energetic moves on Kala Chashma, a song that can make anybody dance, the dance group Quick Style shared a reel where they were seen dancing to the 90s classic song ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’ from the film ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’. While their energy and love for Bollywood music impressed netizens, Shilpa Shetty also reacted to it saying they stole her heart. “Omg. You guys are slaying it. Really stole my heart.” Also Read - Viral Video: Norwegian Men Dance on Kala Chashma, Wedding Guests Go Crazy. Watch

In the latest reel uploaded two days ago, the dance crew could be seen grooving to ‘Tumse Milke Dil Ka Hai Jo Haal’ from the hit film ‘Main Hoon Na’ starring Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Amrita Rao and Zayed Khan. As always, the dancers wowed the wedding guests who couldn’t stop cheering for them.

Watch the viral video below:

The video was shared on Instagram by ‘Yasin Tatby’, who’s part of the dance crew. The men dedicated their Bollywood performance to the groom Suleman Malik, who is one of the lead dancers of the group. Desi netizens just loved their latest reel saying they even danced better than the actors. It has received over 1.4 million views and 1.8 million likes.

“You guys danced better than the Bollywood actors I have a request…I would like to see you guys dance on Malhari…Love from India,” an Instagram user commented. “Can I marry all of u,” an Indian woman asked. “You guys are amazing i love you,” another user wrote. Here are some of the comments from the post:

