New Delhi: It is that time of the year when beautifully lit oil lamps and lanterns bring hope and positivity, and the vibrant and intricate rangoli patterns liven up the festive fervour. Rangoli is a traditional Indian art form using coloured sand or powder to decorate a floor, courtyard, or other flat surface. Speaking of Rangoli, are you looking for some inspiration? A Delhi woman has has created a massive buzz online with her exquisite and stunning Diwali art, which is sure to blow you away.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Effortlessly Dances to Bole Chudiyan on Moving Treadmill, Netizens Love It | Watch

In the video, she could be seen painting a circular wooden piece black after which she creates a floral mandala-style pattern on it. She then uses nails to evenly space them across the board in the following step. After she’s finished, the woman adds colourful threads to a string-like motif to finish her Rangoli. It took Muskan two days to finish the beautiful rangoli. Also Read - Viral Video: Monkey Attends Funeral Of Man Who Fed Him, Tries To Wake Him Up. Watch

She captioned the video and wrote, “In the chilling rain of Delhi, it took me two days to complete this one. For a long time, I was in search of something extravagant for this Diwali and I’m convinced this string art is just perfect for that. Your Diwali is going to be a little extra this time.” Also Read - Viral Video: Duck Gets Distracted While Hanging Out With Chicken, Gets Eaten By Crocodile. Watch

DELHI WOMAN MAKES STUNNING RANGOLI WITH THREADS AND NAILS: WATCH VIDEO

Netizens loved the beautiful rangoli and praised the woman’s talent. One user wrote, “Your not a human ur a magician literally.” Another commented, “Just for your hard-work it deserves a big round of applause!” A third said, “Love the work and the wooden table too. Where is that from?”