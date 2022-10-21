New Delhi: It is that time of the year when beautifully lit oil lamps and lanterns bring hope and positivity, and the vibrant and intricate rangoli patterns liven up the festive fervour. Rangoli is a traditional Indian art form using coloured sand or powder to decorate a floor, courtyard, or other flat surface. Speaking of Rangoli, are you looking for some inspiration? A Delhi woman has has created a massive buzz online with her exquisite and stunning Diwali art, which is sure to blow you away.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Effortlessly Dances to Bole Chudiyan on Moving Treadmill, Netizens Love It | Watch

In the video, she could be seen painting a circular wooden piece black after which she creates a floral mandala-style pattern on it. She then uses nails to evenly space them across the board in the following step. After she's finished, the woman adds colourful threads to a string-like motif to finish her Rangoli. It took Muskan two days to finish the beautiful rangoli.