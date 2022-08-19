Viral Video Today: A video is going viral on social media that will surely tug at your heartstrings. The video was shared on Instagram by the page Good News Movement. It has received over 2.7 million views and 200k likes. The video shows an athlete getting down on one knee to pop the big question to his girlfriend, in front of what looks like audience at a marathon.Also Read - Viral Video: School Boy Proposes to Girl in The Sweetest Way, Reminds People of Their First Crush | Watch

As the athlete finishes the run, he decides to propose to his girlfriend but as soon as gets down on one knee, he gets a cramp in his leg. The cramp looks so painful that the athlete has to lie on the ground for a few seconds while two men come and help him by rubbing his leg while laughing at the bad timing of his cramp.

He doesn’t seem to be doing better, but he fights through the pain and opens the ring box as the two men help lift him up on both his knees. Nonetheless, his girlfriend was shocked and overwhelmed with emotion as he asked her to marry him. The woman says yes and crowd cheers loudly as the couple kisses.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good News Movement (@goodnews_movement)

Netizens found the video heartwarming and hilarious at the same time. “Go down both knees. Bro raised the bar too high this time,” a user wrote. Another user commented, “I can’t tell if he’s crying from pain, happiness, or both.” “Poor guy was struggling,” a third user commented with a laughing emoji.