An NRI couple have become overnight internet sensation after a video of them skiing while wearing a saree and a dhoti has gone viral on social media. Yes, the couple ditched the customary skiing gear and switched to traditional attires, setting major couple goals. Notably, Divya and Madhu decided to go skiing in Welch village, which is a popular skiing spot in in Minnesota, USA. Also Read - This Survivor's Reaction on Being Rescued by ITBP Personnel from Inside a Tunnel in Chamoli is Going Viral | Watch

Pictures and videos of the couple, Divya and Madhu, show them sporting traditional attires over their skiing gear. While Divya wore a turquoise blue embellished saree over her skiing gear, Madhu wore a green shirt and dhoti.

“We needed to do something really crazy today to distract ourselves! #sareeadventures #dmadkindalove,” Divya wrote on Instagram while sharing the video in which they are seen effortlessly gliding through the snow.

See the amazing videos here:

“My partner in crime for everything silly and stupid. And thank you for all the love pouring in from everywhere for the Skiing in Saree videos,” Divya wrote in another post on Instagram. Since being shared, the videos have gone viral, and netizens were quite impressed with their unique skiing adventure.

One user wrote, ”You guys are crazy good..made for each other”, while another user wrote, ”Love this! You guys killed it.”

Divya mentioned she was inspired by Masoom Minwala Mehta, Harini Sekar, and Dolly Jain to go skiing in traditional attires.