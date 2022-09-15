Viral Video: A nursing home in Taiwan has faced severe backlash after it hired a half-naked stripper for the entertainment of senior citizens in wheelchairs. The Taoyuan Veterans Home, a state-run facility for retired army personnel in Taiwan, reportedly paid the adult dancer to entertain 12 wheelchair-bound seniors. A video of the performance showed erotic dancers, wearing masks and lacy lingerie, dancing in front of the seniors. One elderly man even received a lap dance as other nursing home residents enjoyed the show, as many excitedly clapped.Also Read - Viral Video: Dancing Dadi Grooves to Lagan Laagi Re, Netizens Say Aunty So Graceful. Watch

According to a report by The Daily Mail, staff at the care home said they wanted to lift the spirits of the residents as the two previous Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations had been cancelled due to the pandemic.

NUSING HOME HIRES STRIPPERS FOR SENIORS IN WHEELCHAIRS: WATCH VIDEO

A nursing home in Taiwan issued a public apology after it hired a stripper to give lap dances to seniors during a party, saying it ‘deeply regrets’ the decision. pic.twitter.com/LOFGNzWsGs — NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 14, 2022

However, the video received a lot of backlash after it was circulated on social media websites. “This is stupid and ridiculous. How about treating them well and with dignity, respect and honour,”one user wrote. The management at the aged care facility apologised after being slammed online for organising the show.

In a statement, they said: “The intention of the event was to entertain residents and make them happy. We are very sorry for the offense that was caused”. A nursing home spokesman added that the stripper’s actions were ‘too enthusiastic and fiery,’ adding that personnel would be ‘more cautious’ when planning events in the future.

While many slammed the incident, a lot of users saw no problem with the show. A user defended it and said, “Why appologize? It was all in fun. Probably the most fun the old men have had in centuries. It might even have made them feel like living. Anyone complaining is just jealous it wasn’t them.” Another wrote, “Ain’t nothing wrong with this! They don’t need to apologize. They should’ve hired more strippers. Instead of one.”