Washington: Former US President Barack Obama returned on Tuesday to the White House to mark the 12th anniversary of his administration’s signature health care law. As he stood on the podium to address the events, Obama in his usual repertoire, started his speech by jokingly referring to his old pal and current President Joe Biden as “Vice President” before giving him a hug. “That was a joke. That was all set up,” Obama added.Also Read - Biden-Obama: White House Reunion to Celebrate Health Law

After Obama’s joke, the audience broke out in laughter and applause. The hilarious moment has gone viral on social media. Also Read - Biden Calls For War Crimes Trial Against Putin For Bucha Killings; US Pushes To Suspend Russia From UN Human Rights Body

Former President @BarackObama: "Thank you. Vice President Biden. Vice President – that was a joke." pic.twitter.com/dm0sBnM7P2 — CSPAN (@cspan) April 5, 2022

Also Read - Viral Video: US President Joe Biden Calls VP Kamala Harris First Lady, Cracks Up Audience. Watch

When it was Biden’s turn to address the event, he jokingly also called himself the Vice President while the real Vice President Kamala Harris laughed and clapped beside him along with Obama. “My name is Joe Biden. I’m Barack Obama’s Vice President,” Biden said.

BIDEN: "My name is Joe Biden. I'm Barack Obama's Vice President." Joe said the quiet part out loud again.

pic.twitter.com/44tlV3cAoA — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 5, 2022

Also in his address, Obama said, “Most of all, coming back here gives me a chance to say thank you and spend some time with an extraordinary friend and partner who was by my side for eight years.”

He later had lunch with Biden, as they did weekly while Obama was president.

“They are real friends, not just Washington friends,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who added, “It’s not a relationship of obligation. It’s one where they developed a deep and close friendship through the course of their time serving together.”