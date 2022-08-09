Paralakhemundi (Odisha): For many people, pets hold a lot of emotional significance and losing a beloved animal can be quite painful and distressing. Human-animal bond is very special and for dog or cat lovers, their pets are like family members. Nowadays, many owners try to give their pets a befitting farewell by conducting dignified last rites, as they do for other humans. One such story of animal love has emerged from Odisha’s Paralakhemundi where a family bid a tearful goodbye to their pet dog, Anjali. Notably, the dog was with the family for 17 years. Not only that, the family also performed its last rites as per traditional Hindu rituals. The owner of the dog identified as Tunnu Gouda also took out a funeral procession for his pet with drummers and a number of people joining in.Also Read - Viral Video: Snake Seen Emerging Out of Toilet Bowl, Leaves Internet Horrified | Watch

The video shared by leading news agency ANI, shows the bereaved family bidding the dog a tearful goodbye.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Odisha: A family in Paralakhemundi bid a tearful goodbye to their pet dog, Anjali, & performed its last rites as per traditional rituals yesterday when it died after being with them for 17 yrs. Owner of the dog, Tunnu Gouda also took out a funeral procession for his pet. pic.twitter.com/CQwIW9PFmv — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022

Such pure love!