Jaipur: Yet another instance of ‘Age is just a number’ has taken the internet by storm. If you’re wondering what we are talking about then let us tell you that a video of a 68-year-old MLA from Rajasthan’s Makrana city doing push-ups is making rounds on the internet. The video went viral after the BJP leader Ruparam Murawtiya himself posted it on his Twitter handle with the caption that even at such age he tries to keep himself fit. Also Read - Ranchi Residents Paste 'House Already Burgled, Do Not Waste Effort' Notices Fearing More Thefts

Tweeting in Hindi, Murwawtiya wrote, “Even at the age of 68, I try to keep fit and young. Today was on a tour of the countryside, saw young men preparing for army recruitment in a field and did some little push-ups. The effect of age comes on a human being, but the only effort is to make myself fit. The first pleasure is a healthy body.” Also Read - 'He's Our Prince Charming': Twin Sisters Get Engaged to Their Shared Boyfriend During a Romantic Picnic

Watch the video: Also Read - Viral Video: Tamil Nadu Man Worships Alcohol Bottles After State Allows Reopening of Liquor Shops | WATCH

68 साल की उम्र में भी खुद को फिट एवं युवा रखने की कोशिश करता हूँ,आज ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के दौरे पर था,एक खेत में युवाओं को आर्मी भर्ती की तैय्यारी करते देख थोङी पुश-अप लगा ली,उम्र का असर तो इंसान पर आता ही है लेकिन कोशिश यही रहती है की खुद को थोङा और फिट करुं।

पहला सुख-निरोगी काया🙏 pic.twitter.com/ygCyDpaT8r — Ruparam Murawtiya (@mlaruparam) June 13, 2021

The video has garnered over 26K views and over 3.5 K likes and netizens have been praising him for his positive spirit.