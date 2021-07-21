New Delhi: As Internet has become one of the important parts of people’s lives these days, the best thing about it is that it gives one the ability to find incredible things you’ve never seen before through pictures, videos, and whatnot. Speaking of never seen before things, it can be anything from a glimpse of the best tourist places in the world to amazing stunts and shocking experiments. Yes, you read it right, so a video of some jaw-dropping experiments by a man is going viral on the internet now and has left netizens utterly in shock.Also Read - Bride Surprises Her Groom by Wearing a Lehenga He Loved, His Reaction is Totally Adorable | WATCH

The video titled "Cutting Bricks With Water" was shared on a YouTube channel named Crazy XYZ that has over 12 million subscribers. The channel is dedicated to scientific experiments, and this video shows how the force of water can be used to cut anything including vegetables, fruits, and even bricks.

Watch Video here:

Also Read - 1000kg Fish,1000Kg Veggies, 250kg Sweets, 50 Chicken, 10 Goats, 250 Pickle Jars: Andhra Man Sends Special Gift to Newlywed Daughter

The video begins with a man named Amit explaining the experiment he was about to show in the video. And as the video begins, he shows viewers the machine set to be used to increase the pressure of the water so that it can cut through things. As the experiment begins, one man is seen holding the objects while Amit cuts them with the high-pressure stream of water. First, the two men show us how they successfully cut a bottle gourd, brinjal, pineapple, and also a watermelon through the water sprayer gun. Then towards the end of the video, they come to the highlight of the viral video that is cutting a brick with the high-pressure stream of water.

Shared on July 17, the video has garnered over 6 million views and tons of comments, where people have expressed their shock to witness the power of water.