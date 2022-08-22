Viral Video: Needless to say, dogs are wonderful companions and also full of love and kindness. They are loving and accepting, and also have the ability to perceive and understand a wide range of emotions. That’s the reason why adorable clips of doggos are the most-watched and loved animal videos on the internet. One such video that will definitely make you smile is of a puppy playing with a butterfly. In the video, you can see an adorable little dog making a new friend, as he lets a butterfly sit on his nose. Without making any sudden movements, the dog patiently sniffs the butterfly and doesn’t hurt it.Also Read - Viral Video: Puppy Rides Horse Through City By Itself, Reminds Internet of Paw Patrol Cartoon. Watch

The video was shared on Twitter by an account named Buitengebieden, with a caption that simply said, “Puppy and a butterfly.”

Watch the video here:

Puppy and a butterfly.. 🎥 IG: theadventuresofaspen pic.twitter.com/A3bzcpMhGb — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) August 21, 2022

The video has 1 million views and around 5000 retweets. Netizens can’t help but gush over the absolutely adorable and beautiful moment, with many saying that is the most wholesome thing they watched. The dog’s gentle reaction has moved the hearts of social media users. One user wrote, “Smiles to start your day, or end your night.” Another commented, “The most wholesome thing I’ve seen today.” A third said, “Oh my gosh, who cute is this?”