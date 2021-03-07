Chandigarh: A video of a woman traffic police constable holding her baby while on duty at a busy road is making rounds on the internet. In the video, the constable, named Priyanka, can be seen purportedly performing her duty near the roundabout of Chandigarh’s sector 15/23. The video which was filmed by a local resident and was later posted on social media is gaining mixed reaction on social media. While many praised the woman constable for her dedication towards the work, some even advised her to keep her child at home. Also Read - Meet Ravi Ganesh, the Visually-impaired Man Who Have Been Teaching Music to People Since 1996

Meanwhile, some netizens even criticised the poor infrastructure available to working mothers like Priyanka in the country, who are forced to choose between their families and their jobs. Reacting to the viral video, many social media users were in support of the fact that women police officials must be provided free daycare and creche facilities for their children.

According to a report by The Tribune, Priyanka along with another traffic cop were supposed to be on duty at the intersection at 8 am. However, a senior official found them missing from the duty following which Priyanka was asked to report at the spot and she decided to bring her baby to work. After she reached the office, the other staffs asked her to go home if she wanted leave, however, she went to her duty, along with the child.

These should not be glorified. Maternity leave, daycare all these should be made widely available and not limited to private sector and rich folks. — Midnight Thoughts 🌹 (@lazarus4917) March 6, 2021

Chandigarh Police Constable Priyanka Controlling the traffic with her baby in her arms at Sector 23-24 Intersection.

Hats off to the Spirit 🙏 @ssptfcchd pic.twitter.com/UoRGbH5d8q — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) March 5, 2021

You are right but one must appreciate the spirit and dedication of the lady. There must be a vacuum in her family which may have forced her to do this. Family support is essential to bring up children of working parents or single parent — Vijay Kumar Sharma (@ervijaysharma) March 6, 2021

I am loving & hating this at the same time. — Dr. Ajayita (@DoctorAjayita) March 5, 2021

In this heat?! Why couldn’t her husband stay at home to look after the infant? Why wasn’t she allowed paid leave to look after the child? Why do we keep giving accolades to women who have no choice instead of giving them opportunities and choices? — Madhuri Banerjee (@Madhuribanerjee) March 6, 2021

It may be a necessity for her… With no one to care for the Baby at Home… However the Govt does allow for Paternity leave… Maybe time to see that the duration may be increased… Also Workplace Creche should be arranged or her duty be shifted to a Desk for the time being 🙏 — Nandan (@questionsaglore) March 6, 2021

Chandigarh Police @DgpChdPolice should rather inquire why did she have to bring the baby on duty under such harsh & dangerous circumstances. This is not matter of “spirit” but shame that we can’t provide child care facilities to our men and women on duty. https://t.co/eNhaauTu79 — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) March 6, 2021

Soon after the video went viral on internet, Chandigarh’s DGP Sanjay Baniwal responded on Twitter, stating that the cop had just returned from maternity leave after the birth of her child and that she had the option of child-care leaves. He also added that a request for transfer to a desk job will be considered if she chose to do so.