It is usually very hard for anyone to scroll past cute or funny animal videos while going through their social media feed, hence, we suggest you don't overlook it, instead just play the video and enjoy it. These cute and adorable animal videos are very helpful in lifting one's mood and a daily dose of pet cuteness is said to be good for one's mental health as well. So, if you are a pet parent yourself or an animal lover, this cute video of some baby goats hopping and playing around will put a huge smile on your face.

This cute video was posted by a page named AnimalsWorld on social media platform Twitter with the caption, "Because every timeline needs more baby goats." In the video one can see at least seven baby goats jumping and having a good time with each other in the middle of a road. The short 15 second video clip starts with the baby goats standing in the road and after one starts jumping, the others too join one by one. And, we promise you their cute jumping style will itself melt your heart.

Watch the video here:

Because every timeline needs more baby goats. pic.twitter.com/ksr2EIH6Rt — Nature & Animals🌴 (@AnimalsWorId) March 23, 2021

The video has garnered over 5.1 million views and over thousands of retweets and likes.