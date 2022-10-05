Viral Video: Of late, many viral videos of elderly people dancing energetically have only proved that age is just a number. Also, it’s never too late to learn and do things that you really want, despite your age. Now, a fun video of an elderly man performing Salsa at a party is giving the internet the right kind of motivation. In the video, the elderly man is partnered with a woman as he performs Salsa, and aces it. With the energetic steps, right coordination and smooth dance moves, he steals the show as the audience cheer and clap for him. He even picked the woman up in his arms while the crowd cheered loudly.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Feeds Water to Injured Snake, Kindness Impresses The Internet | Watch

The video was shared by the Good News Movement with a caption that reads, "Dancing into the weekend like…. age is just a number."

ELDERLY MAN PERFORMS SALSA: WATCH VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good News Movement (@goodnews_movement)

Users were left inspired and happy to see the amazing dance clip and expressed their delight in the comments section. One user wrote, “Literally smiled all the way through this! Brilliant,” while another commented, “I was both excited and terrified to see what was gonna happen with the lift.” A third said, “Looooooooove this!!! 🤩 You have no idea how much I needed to see this.”