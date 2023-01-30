Home

Viral Video Of Archer Boy Hitting Target By Arrow With Bent Body Has Internet Buzzing | Watch

Viral Video: How we feel when we see gymnasts from foreign countries performing incredible physical exercises such as Floor, Vault, Uneven Bars, and Beam among many others. Their balance, flexibility, agility, coordination, and dedication are extraordinary. For some reason, we look up to other countries in awe of their sporting prowess while in our country we have oodles of talent that we overlook. But thanks to social media platforms, the hidden talent from every nook and corner of India is marking its presence.

One video that is going viral on social media shows the exceptional skills of a young boy who is not only a good contortionist but an equally good archer. The video shows the boy on a mat with a bow and an arrow. He handstands (stands on his hands) while the bow and arrow are held by the fingers of his right leg. After assuming the precise position, he uses the fingers of his left leg to pull the bowstring and hits a balloon tied to a tripod a few feet away.

The dedication and concentration of the youngster are visible in his eyes. These kinds of talents must be encouraged.