New Delhi: In a feel-good video, several army jawans can be seen grooving to the Bollywood song 'Teri Chunariya Dil Le Gayi', and ever since the video was shared online by a Facebook page, it has gone crazily viral and netizens are totally loving it. The viral video not only showcased the talent of the army men but also gave the viewers a nostalgic feeling from the late 1990s. At the beginning of the video, one can two army jawans dancing to the song from Bollywood actor Salman Khan's 1999 film Hello Brother. While the duo keeps dancing, another jawan joins in and takes on the dance floor and stars dancing like a professional. Meanwhile, we can see the other army jawans enjoying their performance as they stood and clapped to the beats of the song.

The video was posted on Facebook with the caption, "Sena k jawano ka dhamakedar dance (Superb dance by army men)". In the 2.28 minute long undated video, one of the jawans can also be seen B-boying to the song.

Watch the video:

The video posted on June 24 has garnered over 13 million views, nearly 1000K likes and 55K comments.