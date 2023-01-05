Viral Video Of Baby Monkey Being Separated From Human Mommy Will Make You Cry | Watch Here

Viral Video: For parents, their children are their world, and for children, their world revolves around their parents. This immortal, divine connection is not just for human beings but for every creation of Mother Nature. For her, all her children are the most beautiful, amazing, magnificent, and extremely precious beings. But sometimes, due to some or other circumstances, there comes the dreadful and unfortunate separation. Not only it is very depressing, but it creates extraordinary circumstances for both parents and children. But it happens and babies are parted from their parents. Heart-breaking as it may sound but is a reality, especially when it is about babies.

One video that is going viral and winning hearts shows a baby monkey clutching onto a young woman while a man takes it back from her. The baby starts crying and has to be taken back by the woman. Once back in her arms, he is quiet and comfortable and there is a strange look of love and connection on his face. As for the woman, I can guarantee that she felt like his mom.

Baby monkey 🐒 love her Credit:Owner pic.twitter.com/xfTMw18mmU — Mohit Vijh (@vijh_mohit) January 4, 2023

I have no qualms in admitting that I did cry watching and writing this one. Maternity is such a pure relationship that it defies every logic.