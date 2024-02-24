Home

Viral

Viral Video Of Bengali Bride Dancing To Taylor Swift’s Love Story Is At Different Level: WATCH

Bengali bride's viral video has caught many eyeballs and captured the hearts of social media users.

Viral Video Of Bengali Bride: There is nothing more captivating than music for those who are deeply perceptive, and if it is about romance, then the latest piece is from Taylor Swift’s ‘Love Story’ which has become a hymn to the hearts of those in love, and ‘hopelessly romantic’.

This is what this viral video that we are sharing with you shows, where a Bengali bride is dancing to the said song during her wedding. Her viral video has caught many eyeballs and captured the hearts of social media users.

Watch It Right Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atri Bhattacharyya (@atri.thestoryteller)

Wow, what an entrancing display of modern times and tradition, and the glow on the bride’s face says it all.

The video is shared on Instagram by Atri Bhattacharyya, has garnered more than 4.5 lakh views, and has received numerous comments.

Sharing a few with you here.

atri.thestoryteller: To the cutest and craziest bride ever! May the adventure ahead be filled with love, laughter and sass..!!! To @i.payeldas.official and to the man who has to deal with such taarkata madness…!! “ 🥂♥️

venomoid: And here I’m getting awkward when they sing happy birthday for me

_x_o_x_o__17_: Bangali biye English gaan 😢

a_soul_that_wanders_: Ufff baba! Bangla or Hindi te ki kono gaan nei bhai!!

suswatta___: Cringe 🙂👍

ashmita__99: As a swiftie… i really appreciate… if you connect well with a song and the words fit with your emotions… language doesn’t matter..lovely

__sreya_143__: Bangali meye and her urge to do this on her big day ❤️

kms.fncta: why didn’t he get on his knees?????

n_o_t__g_u_e_r_r_i_e_r__x: Why is that kakima in the background judging? 🧐

thisismetrying: This isn’t Taylor’s version though

awwnusha: bro was embarrassed for sure

swastika.tls: ❤️

_flooweryy.21: Omggg🥺🤌 she’s a Swiftie😭🧿💌

itsmeee.hiii: I’m getting goosebumps I mean it’s her big day , how nervous she might be but the excitement is proportional to nervousness at that time.

anushka.saha18: U did what made you happy on ur d-day! Ignore the haters!💗

cavani_212022: @hey_mohini @_srijita______ didir biyete ei gaan ta shonate hobe didir babake😂

