ICYMI: Bear’s Day Out At Beach With A Quiet Swimming Session

The young black bear has become an internet sensation after it was captured swimming in the sea. Several Instagram users found the sight "crazy."

Picture this – you are on a beach with your loved ones. All you have been waiting for is this outing where you will soak up the sun or take a dip in the ocean. In a strange turn of events, you end up having an encounter with a black bear on the beach. Totally unexpected, right? Well, this is exactly what happened at a crowded beach in Destin, Florida, on June 11. Several people who were enjoying a dip in the water spotted a black bear swimming with them.

What The Clip Shows

The young black bear has become an internet sensation after it was captured swimming in the sea. Several clips of the animal on the beach have been shared on Instagram by Jennifer Majors Smith. One video unfolds with a black bear swimming towards the shore. Another clip shows the people who thronged the beach gathering close to the animal and watching it. One of the clips also shows the bear running away after it reached the shore. Accompanying the video shared on her Instagram, Jennifer wrote, “Never have I ever….seen a black bear swim up out of the Gulf Coast and onto the beach.”

The video gained traction soon after it was shared on Instagram. The comment section is a testament to what an unexpected sight it is for everyone.

A user expressed, “I have never in my entire life seen that!”

Another remarked, “That is CRAZY!! I bet he has a story to tell for sure!”

One Instagram user couldn’t believe it and asked, “Was this yesterday????”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Majors Smith (@jennsing80)

Black Bears In Florida

Florida has a booming population of black bears. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), there are approximately 4,050 black bears in the state. While speaking with AL.com, Captain Chris Kirby, a charter boat captain said that it is very common to catch sight of black bears swimming in the ocean. He stated, “There are a lot of bears at Eglin Air Force Base. They swim across the bay. Sometimes they go for a joy swim.”

The black bear sighting is also common in other states like California, Alaska, Colorado and Maine. However, as per the FWC, they are not prone to attacking humans.

The black bear sighting is also common in other states like California, Alaska, Colorado and Maine. However, as per the FWC, they are not prone to attacking humans.