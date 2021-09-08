Viral Video: A shocking video of a little boy sitting in a pot of boiling water has gone viral on Twitter. In the undated video, the boy aged 7-9 is seen calmly sitting with folded hands in a large container placed on the fire while he is surrounded by a group of people. However, the boy seems engrossed in his prayers and seems unaffected by the heat. The video has been shared with a motive to present the boy as having unique power.Also Read - Videos Show Buildings Swaying, Power Outages in Mexico After Massive Quake; Tsunami Alert Sounded | WATCH

Twitter user Sandeep Bisht shared the viral clip with a sarcastic caption, saying, “This is 2021 India,”

Watch the video here:

This is 2021 India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/iSE0xDeGgP — Sandeep Bisht (@iSandeepBisht) September 7, 2021

The video has gone crazy viral, with around 2 million views and people were shocked at the superstitious stunt. However, many people were quick to point that the stunt was fake and came up with several scientific explanations.

One user wrote, ”They are fooling innocent people. The kadhai is too deep and hollow inside, which prevents water from boiling and there is an air pump installed in front of the boy so the bubble effect is only in front.”

They are not. They are fooling innocent people.

The kadhai is too deep and hollow inside, which prevents water from boiling and there is an air pump installed in front of the boy so the bubble effect is only in front. — Apurv Nagare (@ApurvN05) September 7, 2021

1-Air pump working good 2-When water boils it boils on every direction of the kadhai not just in front,flowers on back are not even moving 3-Base of the kadhai is made so thick that fire doesn’t boil water 4-Public ko kam hutiya banaya karo, sala sabko pradhan mantri banna hai — Meer Abid (@MeerAbi55421964) September 7, 2021

Comedian Varun Grover also poked fun and wrote, ”Even religion uses science to make people believe in religion.”

Even religion uses science to make people believe in religion. https://t.co/2cR1JeQ1NE — वरुण 🇮🇳 (@varungrover) September 8, 2021

