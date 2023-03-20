Home

Viral Video Of Bride And Groom Dancing Aboard Plane Has Netizens In Splits

Viral Video Of Bride And Groom Dancing Aboard Plane Has Netizens In Splits

Different people have different plans for their weddings and related ceremonies.

Wedding on the board.

Viral Video: Different people have different plans for their weddings and related ceremonies. Some like to keep it simple while some like to make it a grand

Different people have different plans for their weddings and related ceremonies. Some like to keep it simple while some like to make it a grand affair. Some people opt for foreign destinations while some like to get hitched doing some stunt, like jumping from a plane. Here, we have a couple that is celebrating its marriage on board an airplane at a height of 36000 feet, as the caption says.

It also says that the flight was chartered for this purpose. The video shows both the boy and the girl dancing to “maan meri jaan” while a few shots show that a few passengers are not comfortable with this setup.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anchor JK (Jay Karmani) (@anchor_jk)

Getting married is an occasion to enjoy and celebrate, but it should be done in such a way that it does not cause any inconvenience to anyone and everything goes on smoothly.

The video has received a good number of comments. Sharing a few with you.

anchor_jk, “That’s how you roll at 36000ft in the air”

anishajain_lohia, “Complete non sense ppl are getting onto😂”

avishkaagarwal29, “Pls get a room”

_._tejuuuuu_._, “No that’s how you are disrespecting all our safety procedures and protocols……the blame would be on the crew for not being able to control the situation”

Onesolobum, “Cringe level more than 36000.”

divitshahh_15, “Use me as a dislike button”

prakhar_sinhal, “I am happy I am not on this flight. It would have been a very awkward situation for me watching them with my parents with me😂”

roy._.bhagyashree, “Please don’t do this type of stupidity on board…you are the reason why crew suffer on board”

vrindasharmamalik, “The uncomfortable uncle auntie behind are my favorite”

dikshantmali_, “Pilot belike- ladies and gentlemens please sit back to your respective seats. We are going to experience a turbulence.”

watts.in1118, “Har jagah gandh macha rakhi hai ye reels walo ne”

_yashv._, “Bhai kitne gajab Ameer log hai be ..pura plane apna”

Supratiksadhukhan, “Ye sab se kya hi hoga ek emirates A380 charter karna tha fir maja ata”

bhawna__latwal, “On such days I hate Instagram for giving us this courage”

shwetagoyal34, “Divorce will be underwater then.. 😅. @neetu_muskan .. am I right?”

