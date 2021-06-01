Noida: A video of a bride where she can be seen open firing into the air just before she exchanges garlands with the groom is making rounds of the internet. The incident has been reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh city and soon after the video went viral, police tracked down the bride and booked her for the celebratory firing at her own wedding. The incident reportedly took place on Saturday in Laxman ka Purwa village in the Jethwara area in Pratapgarh. Also Read - Adorable Complaint! 6-yr-old Girl Asks Modi Saab 'Why So Much Homework for Little Kids?'; Watch VIRAL Video

In the video, one can see the bride, Rupa Pandey, climbing onto the dais for the exchange of garlands with the groom Girija Shankar Pandey. And, suddenly one can notice that she took out a revolver and holding the revolver in one hand and the groom’s hand in other she fires into the air. As per reports, the revolver used in the celebratory firing is licensed under her uncle’s name. A police official said that a case has been registered against the bride and further investigations are underway.

In yet another incident reported from UP’s Kanpur, a cousin of a bride was killed during celebratory firing on Sunday. The police said that he was hit by a stray bullet during celebratory firing. No arrests have yet been made in the case.