Viral Video: Needless to say, an Indian wedding is incomplete without a crazy dance session. Weddings in India are mostly fun and happy affair wherein people let loose and enjoy the festivities. Nowadays, not only do family and friends enjoy shaking a leg, but the bride and groom too become equal participants in the fun. Gone are the days when the couple would shyly sit on the stage while watching others groove on the DJ floor.Also Read - Viral Video: This Dance Battle Between the Bride and Groom Has Left Netizens Impressed | WATCH

One such dance video is going viral where the bride and groom are seen dancing quite energetically at their wedding as other people watch. At first, the bride seems a little shy but after watching the groom dance with full vigour and enthusiasm, she also lets loose and joins him. Together, the couple pull off impressive dance moves while swaying to the beats of a drum. Instagram user official_niranjanm87, who often shares such funny wedding videos shared the video two days back, which is going viral.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niranjan Mahapatra (@official_niranjanm87)

It’s not known where the video is from, but people are loving the video and can’t stop laughing. The best part of the video was that the couple was dancing carefree and fully enjoying the moment. The comment section is full of laugh and fire emojis with people congratulating the couple.