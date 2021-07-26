New Delhi: The jaimala or varmala ceremony of a wedding is mostly popular for adding a fun element during the rituals, where the bride and the groom’s family and friends keep them from getting the garland around their neck. But now, a video of a bride playing Catch me if you can/kabaddi with the groom as he tries to put the jaimala (garland) around her neck is going viral across social media platforms. The video went viral after a Twitter user named Manish Mishra shared it on his handle with a caption in Hindi that can be roughly translated to, “This is actually the scene of Jaimala. But seeing the bride’s action, it seems that she had come with the intention of playing Kabaddi. Thanks to the groom’s friends who helped in getting Jaimaala done finally.”Also Read - Video of Bride Struggling to Have a Paani Puri Wearing a Nose Ring is Going Viral, Netizens Say 'Never Say No to Pani Puri' | WATCH

Watch the video here: Also Read - Viral Video: Wedding Horse Runs Away With Groom, Baaratis Chase Them For 4 Kms | Watch

Also Read - Viral Video: Groom Fixes Bride's Makeup With a Contour Brush After Excess Sindoor Falls on Her Nose | WATCH

In the 2.20 minute long video, one can see the bride and the groom waiting on the stage with garlands on their hands, when a woman from the bride’s side comes and fixes her attire. And, then within seconds, the bride puts the garland around the groom’s neck as he bowed low and the hall was filled with the sound of the guests clapping and there were fireworks as well. But, when it was the turn of the groom to put the garland around the bride’s neck she started running around the stage and it appeared as if she was trying to play a game of the contact sport ‘kabaddi’. But eventually, after a while, the groom’s friends came to his help and he was finally able to put the garland on her neck.

The video has so far garnered nearly 20K views, 976 likes and over 300 retweets and comments on it. Reacting to the video, people posted comments like, “Ab puri life kabbadi hi khelni hai aur kay karna hai”, “Rab ne bana di jodi”, “memorable experience” and many more.