New Delhi: Paani Puri is love and there would be hardly anyone who could say no to it, no matter what situation they are in. Be it on their wedding day or any other similar occasion, a person who loves paani puri/golgappas will never ever say no to it. In one such similar happening, a video of a Delhi bride struggling to have paani puris on her wedding day wearing her wedding attire and all kinds of jewelry is going viral on social media.

The video was shared by a wedding photography Instagram page named "Witty_Wedding" and was posted with the caption, "Yummy 😋😍 struggle of a bride when she love pani puri".

WATCH the video here:

In the viral video, a beautiful Bengali bride can be seen standing near the food section of the wedding hall and being helped by one of her friends while she struggles to eat golgappas. The bride can also be seen doing a little happy dance as she somehow holds her nose ring with one hand and puts a golgappa inside her mouth with another.

The video is receiving lots of love from people and has over 17K views and around 650 likes so far. People have shared comments like, “Never say no to pani puri”, “Hahha she is amazing”, “she looks so cute” and many more like this.