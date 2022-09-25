Viral Video: A video of a tea stall vendor kneading flour dough for food items in his shop with feet is going viral on social media. As per reports, the video has surfaced from central Kashmir’s Budgam district, and the man has been arrested after the incident came to light.Also Read - Viral Video: Cow Poops All Over ATM, Then Sits In Front Of It. Man Covers Nose To Withdraw Money

The shop was also sealed soon after the video surfaced on social media. The arrested person involved in the act has been identified as Imran Hussain Halwayi son of Mehboob Hussain Halwayi resident of Rehadu Uttar Pradesh, at present Imran Hotel Ompora Budgam.

WATCH

Shocking Video:Viral Video On Kashmir Crown.

Dekho Ompora Budgam Mai Kya Khatay Hain Loag. pic.twitter.com/5rEGNVcyow — Kashmir Crown (@kashmircrownews) September 24, 2022



The police spokesman further stated that in this regard Case FIR number 334/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Budgam and an investigation into the matter is going on.

Following the arrest, people have applauded the efforts made by the police to nab the shopkeeper for preparing food items in such unhygienic conditions.