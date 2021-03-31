New Delhi: A video of a man adding loads of butter to a jug of coffee at his roadside stall in Old Delhi near Jama Masjid is going crazily viral on social media. However, netizens are not quite impressed by watching this video of the bizarre combination of adding butter in coffee. While someone wrote, “Bass yahi dekhna baki tha (All that was left to see)”, some user wrote, “What’s next? Mayonnaise Coffee?”. The video was shared by food blogger Amar Sirohi on his Instagram page named “Foodie Incarnate”. Sirohi posted the video of his visit to the the Haveli Bakhtawar lane near Jama Masjid where he sipped on butter coffee, and also shared his experience about the beverage. Also Read - Miracle! Brain Dead Teenager Wakes Up Just Hours Before Organ Donation Surgery | Watch Viral Video

In the viral video, Sirohi can be seen speaking to the coffee seller who can be sitting with his coffee making machine. On being asked for how many years the coffee stall is functioning, the seller Asimuddin said it has been open for past 20 years. He further added that he sells one cup of butter coffee for Rs. 30. To make the unique beverage, Asimudding poured milk in a jug, added butter, coffee powder, sugar, steamed and mixed it well and served it to Sirohi sprinkling some cocoa powder on top.

After tasting the coffee, the food blogger can be heard saying, “It is unique, I feel like I am having salty coffee. It has a caramelized taste. But, it isn’t as bad as I had thought it would be. But it isn’t good as well. It ha a weird taste.”

While many people commented that it was a horrible idea to put butter in coffee, some even appreciated the novelty of the beverage and one user even wrote, “Butter coffee is not a new thing it is very old and its tasty.”