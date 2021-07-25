Mumbai: A video of a crocodile moving around the streets of Maharashtra’s Sangli district is going viral on the internet. The crocodile was spotted by some locals and a video of the same was shared by news agency ANI. As per reports, the crocodile easily crawled out of the water after the level of water in the Krishna river rose following heavy rainfall in the state.Also Read - Viral Video: Land Rises Above Water in Haryana, Leaves Netizens Stunned | Watch

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A crocodile seen on the roads of Sangli district after the water level of Krishna river rose following heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/qJVvrFMJxe — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2021

