Do you remember, how you enjoyed jumping in rainwater puddles when you were a kid even after your parents asked you not to? But you never listened. Well, a big water puddle just screams at you to jump in. Doesn’t it? And, I won’t be wrong to say that those few minutes of puddle-jumping joy were totally worth the scolding we got later for getting all muddy. And, I’m sure, that this deer here felt exactly the same when it noticed the puddle and jumped right in. And, a video of the deer playing and hopping in the puddle is gaining lots of love from netizens and going crazily viral on social media platforms.Also Read - Viral Video: This Dance Battle Between the Bride and Groom Has Left Netizens Impressed | WATCH

The video of the deer went viral after it was shared on Twitter by a user named Buitengebieden who often shares such fun-filled videos. He captioned the video, “I mean, who doesn’t like puddles?” Also Read - Woah! This 2-Feet-Long Chicken Egg Roll is Definitely the Biggest Roll You've Ever Had | WATCH Viral Video

Watch the video here: Also Read - Horrific Viral Video: Crocodile Enters a House in Rajasthan's Madhopur, Rescued by Forest Officials Hours Later| WATCH

The video has garnered nearly 28K views just within hours after it was shared on the micro-blogging platform along with over 2.5k Likes and hundreds of comments from social media users. People posted comments like, “It’s like being a kid again”, “She is a breath of fresh air she is”, “Irresistible to some”, and lots more.