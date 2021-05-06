In an interesting video clip that is going viral on social media, a dog can be seen teaching a car driver a lesson on how to behave in public space. The viral video shows a dog walking down a road while a driver throws an object wrapped in plastic out of the car window. And, within seconds, the dog can be seen picking up the trash item in its mouth and dropping it back through the car’s window, while cleaning up the road. The video clip was posted by an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Sudha Ramen on Twitter with the caption, “A lesson to you, dear Humans! Ps – Let’s appreciate the training given to this dog.” Also Read - Extremely Rare: Woman Gives Birth to 9 Babies

Watch: Also Read - Viral Video: Flouting Covid Norms, Thousands of Women Gather at Gujarat Temple to 'Eradicate' Coronavirus | WATCH

The video footage actually appeared from TikTok user @woowpets and was first posted last September, said a report. However, after it was shared on Twitter recently, netizens have loved it to the core. Let’s have a look at how some Twitterati’s reacted to the video:

Truly amazing. Humans need to go to dog school to learn how to behave. — Eli Dror (@edrormba) May 4, 2021

Please provide training to all Indian street dogs. It would so nice and hilarious. That dogs are taking care of there street homes. — Deepa (@Deepa26836653) May 4, 2021

Love this wise dog!!! — Sue brock (@Suebroc79369758) May 6, 2021

Beautiful Training! Beautiful is the Message! — Subhash (@Subhash54150981) May 4, 2021

Dogs are great teachers!!! Humans are slow learners or refuse to be taught!!! — Sue brock (@Suebroc79369758) May 6, 2021

The 15-second clip has been watched more than 20,000 times and also managed to garner over over 2,000 likes. So what do you think of this viral video of the dog teaching the human being a lesson?