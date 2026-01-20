Home

Viral

Viral video of drunk fishermen jumping and posing for photos on dead whale infuriates internet; Certainly not having Whale of a time

Viral video of drunk fishermen jumping and posing for photos on dead whale infuriates internet; Certainly not having ‘Whale of a time’

They cheer themselves up like they have achieved something great by jumping on the whale carcass and celebrating.

New Delhi: Adventure sports are very popular with people around the world, including water sports and sea surfing. Some go to the extent of deep-sea diving or just move around in their boats. The video that we are sharing with you today is about an excursion into the sea, where we see three men on a boat in a celebratory mood. Just next to their boat is what looks like a dead whale. There is some chit-chat among the three, and two of them jump on the floating dead whale. They cheer themselves up like they have achieved something great by jumping on the whale carcass and celebrating.

Watch The Video Here

NEW: Two drunk fishermen pose for a photo on a floating dead whale. “These guys are going to jump on a dead whale… watch this thing explode.” The individual who shared the footage said the whale didn’t smell and indicated that it had just passed. “Wasn’t rotten, just… pic.twitter.com/mjIYde4g4l — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 19, 2026

The video is posted on X by Collin Rugg @CollinRugg, with the caption: NEW: Two drunk fishermen pose for a photo on a floating dead whale. “These guys are going to jump on a dead whale… watch this thing explode.” The individual who shared the footage said the whale didn’t smell and indicated that it had just passed. “Wasn’t rotten, just happened and we were drunk lol,” he said. Video: trinitunafishing01 / tt.”

The video has received mixed responses. Sharing a few comments with you.

jundeu.edge@jundeu00: It can explode heavily

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

主任（ 上GateApp抢黄金 ）@zhuren1992: Whale selfies are a bold choice

“Shall Not Be Infringed” @jasoho1: Wow thought a whale alive or dead would smell pretty bad!

SUMMER SAFARIS @SUMMER_SAFARIS: That aint gangster

Jeycosmos ⚔️ @cosmos_atom_: they really thought that was a good idea lol

Alperaym @alperaym: When you tell your buddies “hold my beer” but the beer is a 50-ton decomposing bomb Florida Man really out here living the dream nobody asked for

Majuu Alone Munene @jaokojohnmark: They may get arrested.

Tsybka @tsybka: They’ll remember this crazy meeting for the rest of their lives.

Andy froemel @FroemelAndy: Jumping on a dead whale is disgusting. The clout chasing click culture has gone way too far.

Tony Stark @T0ny_Stak: So they know it’s dead… That’s kinda disgusting

Brother Odin @odin_free: bros

Amiri King @AmiriKing: This is illegal af.

Mike Three @mikethree: id be afraid of sharks in that water grabbing lazy lunch

Aperson Lyeque (,,) @ApersonLyeque: @grok what happened to them?

Dada | Solcasino.io @0xDada_Crypto: A reckless moment turned viral reminder that nature deserves respect, not stunts fueled by bad judgment.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.