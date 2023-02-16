Home

Viral Video of Elderly Woman Professing Love To Her Husband Makes The Internet Go Aww – WATCH

Viral Video: Valentine’s Day is over but the love wave still prevails. A latest viral video of an elderly woman giving a flower to her husband and professing her love with those three magical words is winning hearts on the internet. The viral video showed a bunch of felt labourers working in a field. In the viral video, a woman throws her axe away and gives a flower to her husband and said, ‘I love you, Rama,’ in a full romantic style. Her husband throws forth a bashful smile and playfully hits the elderly woman, appearing to blush at his wife’s childlike pranks. A second female worker who was on the job site with her child laughs out loud at the older couple’s lighthearted conversation. The viral video was shared by a user named beautiful_world_pixs on February 11, 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nature | Travel | adventure (@beautiful_world_pixs)

The video went viral in no time as netizens dropped heart and heart-eye emoticons. One of the users wrote, “So lovely.” Another user wrote, “Dil bhar aaya.” No wonder why the internet loves love! The viral video of elderly romance has over 1K likes and over 66K views.

Keep the spark of love alive no matter how old you get!

